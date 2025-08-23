Caesars Sportsbook Offers Incentives for NFL Preseason Bets on August 23

Las Vegas, NV — Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a special promotion for NFL preseason betting this Saturday, August 23. New users who sign up and place their first bet of at least $1 will receive 20 profit boosts, increasing their potential winnings by 100%.

This offer, available under the promo code CBS20X, is aimed at enticing new bettors to engage in the NFL preseason excitement. To qualify, users must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars operates. Once registered, customers must make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the promotion.

Ten games will take place on Saturday, marking the final week of preseason action before the NFL regular season kicks off on September 4. Among the highlighted matchups are the Denver Broncos facing off against the New Orleans Saints, and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff for the Broncos vs. Saints will happen at 1 p.m. ET, while the Rams vs. Browns game starts at 1 p.m. ET as well.

The promotion allows bettors to utilize their profit boost tokens to enhance their wagers. For each token, the maximum wager is $25, and additional winnings can total up to $2,500. However, tokens must be used within 14 days of issuance and cannot be combined with bonus bets.

Some teams have varying objectives during the preseason. The Cleveland Browns, for example, recently named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback as they prepare for the new season. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints face uncertainty with their quarterback situation after the retirement of Derek Carr. New head coach Kellen Moore is looking to turn around the Saints after a disappointing last season.

As sports betting continues to grow in popularity in the U.S., Caesars promotes responsible gaming practices to ensure that bettors are engaging in safe gambling. For assistance, customers can access a variety of resources, including a help line at 1-800-GAMBLER available 24/7.