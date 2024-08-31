Café Diana: A Lasting Tribute to Princess Diana

Directly across from the wrought iron gates of Kensington Palace, a small café known as Café Diana has been a cherished spot since its opening in 1989. Owner Abdul recalls how his café became a homage to the late Princess Diana, who was frequently seen coming out of the palace with her young sons, Princes William and Harry.

Abdul initially faced uncertainty about naming his establishment. After witnessing Princess Diana walk out of the gates one day, he made the decision to name it after her. This moment marked the beginning of a fond relationship between the café and the Princess, who would later wave at him as she passed by with her children.

The café experienced a memorable encounter when Princess Diana made an unexpected visit. Abdul vividly recounts his nervousness as he approached her with a cappuccino and how, within moments, they struck up a friendship. He describes her ability to make people feel at ease and recalls her playful inquiry about the café’s name.

Diana’s affection for the café was evident, as she often asked about the menu and even invited her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, to visit. Abdul fondly remembers the times when Harry came to the café and excitedly shared that he would tell William about his visit.

Despite the constant presence of paparazzi outside the café, Diana often looked out for Abdul and his business. During one incident, she humorously instructed Abdul not to serve a group of waiting photographers, illustrating her playful nature.

The tragic news of Princess Diana’s death on August 31, 1997, profoundly affected Abdul and the Café Diana community. After her passing, the café closed for several days as mourners gathered outside to pay their respects, leaving flowers and sharing their grief.

Although Princess Diana is no longer physically present, her legacy has continued at the café. Abdul reflects on how even Prince William and Prince Harry have maintained a connection by acknowledging him during their departures from the palace.

Today, Café Diana serves as a warm reminder of the Princess’s impact on those around her. A booth adorned with fresh lilies and portraits of Diana provides a space for visitors to pay homage to the beloved figure, encapsulating the spirit of a woman whose memory endures.