Sports
Cagliari and Roma Clash in Key Serie A Matchup This Sunday
Cagliari, Italy — Cagliari will face AS Roma this Sunday, December 7, in a crucial Serie A match at the Arena Cerdeña. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. (ARG/URU/CHI) and 09:00 a.m. (COL/PER/ECU). Fans can catch the game live on Disney+ (Premium Plan) in South America.
This matchup stands out as one between two teams in very different positions. Cagliari is struggling, currently outside the relegation zone, while Roma is performing strongly, vying for the top spots in the league. The home team will be missing key player Yerry Mina due to injury. Cagliari’s top scorers, who have both netted four goals so far this season, will be essential to challenge Roma’s defense.
On the other hand, Roma boasts several high-caliber players, including their standout young Argentine talent. Despite their recent form, Cagliari has not won in their last ten matches, suffering nine losses in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia. Conversely, Roma has consistently delivered solid performances and is positioned to compete for the title following their setback against Napoli, where they lost 1-0.
The last encounter between these two teams took place in March, where Roma secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Artem Dovbyk early in the second half. As both clubs head into this important clash, Cagliari will look to break their losing streak, while Roma hopes to reclaim their form and momentum as the season progresses.
