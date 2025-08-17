Caitlin Clark Out Again for Indiana Fever’s Game Against Connecticut Sun

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Caitlin Clark will miss her 13th consecutive game due to a right groin injury when the Indiana Fever face the last-place Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Clark suffered the injury late in the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Sun on July 15. Since then, she has not participated in practice as the team continues to monitor her recovery. As of Monday, the Fever confirmed that Clark underwent further medical evaluations, which showed no additional injuries or damage.

Head coach Stephanie White stated the team is prioritizing Clark’s long-term health over rushing her back into action. “It’s day-to-day right now, we’re putting no timetable on it,” White said. “[She is] going through the rehab process, and then we want to reintegrate her from a strength and conditioning standpoint before returning her to basketball activities.”

White expressed hope that Clark could return before the end of the regular season, especially with an extended break after Sunday’s contest. The Fever won’t play again until August 22 against the first-place team.

Clark’s absence has significantly impacted the team’s dynamics. This season, she has made only 13 appearances due to multiple injuries, including a left quad strain and a left groin injury that has hampered her performance. The rookie’s struggles have coincided with missing critical events like the Commissioner’s Cup championship and All-Star weekend.

Clark has openly discussed the challenges of navigating injuries, saying, “Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind.” Previously, she had not missed a game due to injury since high school, making this time especially difficult.

Despite her shooting struggles, where she is only 7 of 49 from 3-point range in her last seven games, Clark is still averaging 16.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, which ranks her second in the league in assists.

The Fever holds a record of 8-5 when Clark is in the lineup but are 10-11 without her. They currently sit in seventh place in a tight playoff race. Adding to their woes, the Fever are also without guard Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sydney Colson (torn ACL) for the remainder of the season.

To bolster their roster, the Fever signed veteran point guard Odyssey Sims. Team officials are hoping this will provide the necessary support as they aim to compete for a playoff spot during Clark’s recovery.