CHICAGO, IL — The Indiana Fever is preparing for a crucial WNBA matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, July 27, but star players Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese may not take the court due to injuries.

Reese, who has been battling a back injury, watched from the bench as the Sky suffered a 95-57 defeat to the Seattle Storm. Her status for the upcoming game remains uncertain. Clark, on the other hand, will miss her fourth straight game due to a groin injury, and reports suggest she may be sidelined for even longer.

Despite her inability to play, Clark was active during practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A shooting contest captured a lighthearted moment as she cheered for her teammate Makayla Timpson, who triumphed over Sophie Cunningham. Clark playfully teased her teammates, signaling that her spirit remains high even off the court.

Cunningham, who joined the Fever in January after a stint with the Phoenix Mercury, has become a fan favorite, especially after her strong performance against the Connecticut Sun. After defending Clark in a physical game that led to an altercation with Jacy Sheldon, Cunningham has gained both attention and a fine for her actions on social media.

Recently, David McLane, founder of Women of Wrestling (WOW), expressed interest in Cunningham’s potential as a wrestler, noting her combat skills and disciplined background in taekwondo. He suggested that her athleticism could translate well into the wrestling ring.

As Indiana navigates the season without their leading players, there are signs of tension. Sophie’s recent comments about staying locked in on winning were misunderstood by some fans as dismissive toward Clark’s situation. Additionally, a TikTok video showing Cunningham and teammates bonding without Clark has sparked chatter online.

While the Fever remain optimistic about Clark’s recovery, there is no confirmed return date. ESPN has pointed to August 12 as a possible target. The emotional and physical effects of her absence continue to loom large over the team, raising questions about the dynamics as they adjust without their center.

As Cunningham’s popularity grows, her energetic pregame fashion continues to garner attention, with casual fashion choices leading fans to speculate about potential brand deals. The timing of her bold shirt reading “HOT GIRLS EAT ARBY’S” during a recent appearance at the game raises questions about a possible sponsorship with the fast-food chain.

Cunningham’s dual appeal on and off the court has put her in a position to transform her modest salary into significant endorsement earnings. The Fever and Clark’s potential return loom large as they look towards the playoffs in a challenging season.