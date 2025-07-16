Caitlin Clark to Compete in WNBA 3-Point Contest in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Caitlin Clark, star guard for the Indiana Fever, will compete in the WNBA 3-Point Contest for the first time during the league’s All-Star Weekend on Friday night. This year’s contest promises excitement as it will include Clark, last season’s champion Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and rookie Sonia Citron.

The 3-point contest will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Clark had previously declined to participate, preferring to make her debut at this year’s All-Star event in Indianapolis, a city important to her as a Fever player.

“Not much went into it other than ‘yes,’ I guess,” Clark said on Tuesday, expressing her enthusiasm. “I’ve never participated in a 3-point competition before, never practiced before, so just go out there and have fun.”

Last season, Clark set a league rookie record making 122 three-pointers, but this season has faced struggles, shooting only 28.9% from beyond the arc due to injuries that sidelined her for nine games. Despite this slump, her scoring prowess remains impressive, having previously led Division I college basketball in career 3-pointers.

Clark’s coach, Stephanie White, expressed support for her participation, noting, “It’s a great opportunity for her to showcase what she does best.” The contest features racks with regular balls and money balls, with the top two scorers advancing to a final round.

The Skills Challenge will also occur on Friday, with Gray aiming to defend her title from last year. This year’s WNBA All-Star Game will follow on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The 3-point contest lineup has raised expectations for a thrilling event. “I think the lineup of people competing is tremendous,” Clark added, “so it’s just going to be really great for our league.”