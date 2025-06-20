Caitlin Clark Faces Best Friend Kate Martin in Key Matchup

San Francisco, CA – Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin are set for a highly anticipated matchup as the Indiana Fever face the Golden State Valkyries. The game, scheduled for Saturday, marks a chance for Martin, who now plays for the Valkyries, to defend against her friend Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Last September, Martin expressed her desire to guard Clark when the two faced off, but she did not see any minutes in their previous meeting as part of the now-defunct Las Vegas Aces. This time, with a different team, she is ready to take on that challenge.

The Valkyries, currently 5-6, come into the game fresh off a loss and are focused on making a statement. Known for their defense, the team will be motivated to prove themselves on the court. Coach Natalie Nakase emphasized the importance of defense, which has been key to the Valkyries’ success thus far.

Clark, who greeted her former Iowa teammate with smiles before the tip-off, knows the intensity of the game will ramp up once the whistle blows. The Fever have high hopes for this season and are favored to win by 11 points, yet Golden State has consistently overperformed.

With a passionate fan base that generates a loud atmosphere, the Fever are accustomed to the energy in San Francisco. Nakase, who joined the Valkyries after coaching the Aces, mentioned her strategic plans for dealing with Clark, as the Fever’s standing in the league puts them just ahead of the Valkyries.

Although Clark’s recent time off affected the Fever’s momentum, their record of defeating teams like the Mystics, Aces, and Storm demonstrates their capability. Due to Eurobasket departures, the Valkyries face roster challenges, leading them to adjust their physicality to compensate.

Despite being underdogs in this matchup, the Valkyries are not to be underestimated. The unpredictability of the league means anything can happen in Balhalla.