Caitlin Clark Out for Fever’s Match Against Lynx on August 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever face a tough challenge on Friday, August 22, 2025, against the top team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Lynx. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately for Fever fans, star guard Caitlin Clark will remain sidelined due to a right groin injury. Clark missed practice again on Wednesday. Head coach Stephanie White does not have a timeline for her return.

Clark has been out since she injured her groin in the last minute of a game on July 15 at Connecticut. This season, she has struggled with multiple muscle injuries that have sidelined her for a total of 22 games, including the last 13, and the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

“Until she can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, it’s really status quo,” White said following Wednesday’s practice.

Last season, Clark played every game and earned the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. The Fever made significant improvements to their roster in the offseason, aiming to stay competitive without Clark and three other teammates who also suffered season-ending injuries.

Despite Clark’s absence from the lineup, All-Star Kelsey Mitchell believes her presence is still felt. “Caitlin’s still there, like that hasn’t wavered. And I think even though they’re not in the lineup, we still feel everyone’s presence,” she said.

Fans can catch the action live on ION, and there are streaming options available to watch the game.