Sports
Caitlin Clark Out for Fever’s Match Against Lynx on August 22
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever face a tough challenge on Friday, August 22, 2025, against the top team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Lynx. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Unfortunately for Fever fans, star guard Caitlin Clark will remain sidelined due to a right groin injury. Clark missed practice again on Wednesday. Head coach Stephanie White does not have a timeline for her return.
Clark has been out since she injured her groin in the last minute of a game on July 15 at Connecticut. This season, she has struggled with multiple muscle injuries that have sidelined her for a total of 22 games, including the last 13, and the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.
“Until she can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, it’s really status quo,” White said following Wednesday’s practice.
Last season, Clark played every game and earned the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. The Fever made significant improvements to their roster in the offseason, aiming to stay competitive without Clark and three other teammates who also suffered season-ending injuries.
Despite Clark’s absence from the lineup, All-Star Kelsey Mitchell believes her presence is still felt. “Caitlin’s still there, like that hasn’t wavered. And I think even though they’re not in the lineup, we still feel everyone’s presence,” she said.
Fans can catch the action live on ION, and there are streaming options available to watch the game.
Recent Posts
- Patriots Cut 14 Players as Roster Deadline Approaches
- Jack White Critiques Trump’s Oval Office Redecoration Amidst Political Tensions
- Aikman, Switzer’s Tense Exchange Examined in Netflix Documentary
- Baseball’s Best Home Run Bets for August 22
- Chivas Face Off Against Xolos in Crucial Apertura Match
- Red Sox Anthony Dazzles with Power in Rivalry Showdown
- SpaceX Successfully Launches 24 Starlink Satellites from California
- Robert Atkins Convicted of 1991 Murder and Arson After Decades of Delays
- Nolan McLean Impresses in MLB Debut with Mets
- Robert Atkins Convicted of 1991 Murder and Arson After 30 Years
- Philly Sports Highlights: Phillies Win Streak, Hurricane Swells, and Eagles Game
- Dodgers Face Padres in Crucial NL West Showdown
- Moolah Kicks Faces WNBA Fines for Women’s Basketball Shoes
- Maryland Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
- Chiefs’ Tyquan Thornton’s Future Uncertain as Roster Cuts Approach
- Dallas Cowboys Face Atlanta Falcons in Final Preseason Game
- Max Brosmer’s Underdog Journey Thrills Vikings Fans This Preseason
- Vikings Face Receiver Challenges in Training Camp Amid Injuries
- Rashee Rice Faces NFL Hearing Over Discipline Date Set for September 30
- Dak Prescott to Sit Out Preseason Games, Says Cowboys’ Coach