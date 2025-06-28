Caitlin Clark Injured Ahead of All-Star Game; Indiana Fever Adjusts Roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever announced Friday that star guard Caitlin Clark will miss a second consecutive game due to a left groin injury. This news comes just before a highly anticipated matchup against the Dallas Wings, which would have featured two of the top picks from the last two WNBA drafts.

Clark’s absence has raised concerns for the Fever, who had hoped to leverage her skills in this crucial game. She was sidelined for Thursday’s game as well, after previously missing five games with a quad injury. This season, Clark has been averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game, making her one of the league’s standout players.

According to Fever coach Stephanie White, Clark’s latest injury was confirmed through an MRI, revealing that her status remains day-to-day. “I found out late Wednesday night about her injury. It’s going to depend on how she responds to treatment,” White stated.

While Clark is recovering, the Fever will be focusing on filling the gap in her absence. The team plans to play at the American Airlines Center against the Wings, marking a shift from the usual home games held on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. The Fever’s performance in this game will be critical as they prepare for the Commissioner’s Cup championship on Tuesday, which follows Friday’s matchup.

With Clark out, the Fever will need to rely on other team members to step up and maintain their competitive edge.