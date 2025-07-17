Caitlin Clark Injured, Will Miss WNBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will not participate in this weekend’s WNBA All-Star events due to a right groin injury suffered during a game on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark, who had been selected as a starter and captain after receiving the most fan votes, expressed her disappointment. “I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body,” she stated. Despite her absence from the court, she plans to support her team from the sidelines.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert named Dwyane Wade and Aliyah Boston as replacements for Clark and another player who was unable to participate due to injury. Clark’s groin injury is part of ongoing struggles this season, as she has missed significant time. The Fever coach Stephanie White said Clark remains day-to-day after undergoing imaging on her injury.

This season, the 23-year-old has missed a total of 10 games due to injuries, including two to her left quad and one to her left groin. She entered this season having never missed a game in her basketball career.

Clark averages 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Fever’s record stands at 12-11, with a 4-6 record in her absence. Clark’s last game was a victory against Connecticut, where she aggravated the right groin injury.

The WNBA All-Star weekend will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting Friday evening. As Clark could not compete due to her injury, the event shines a spotlight on her teammates and the Fever organization as they navigate the challenges of the season without their star player.

“We’ll see how she feels, but it’s important that we prioritize her health,” White added about Clark’s status.