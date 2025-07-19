Caitlin Clark Injured in WNBA Game; Indiana Fever Tops Connecticut Sun

BOSTON — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark left Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden with a groin injury in the final minute of play. The Fever won the game 85-77, securing their second consecutive victory.

Clark’s injury occurred after she completed a bounce pass to a teammate for a layup with about 40 seconds remaining. She then appeared to experience discomfort, holding her right thigh and later showing frustration by banging her head against the stanchion before heading to the bench.

Indiana coach Stephanie White confirmed Clark felt a “little something” in her groin and said she would undergo evaluation in the coming days. Before this season, Clark had never missed a game in her college or professional career, but she has had a challenging second WNBA season with multiple injuries.

Clark finished the game with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Her performance included nine points and two assists in the fourth quarter that contributed to the Fever’s victory. With Clark, Indiana’s record improves to 8-5 this season. Without her, they struggled at 4-5.

The Fever also benefited from a strong crowd, as 19,156 fans attended the game, marking the third-highest attendance for a WNBA game this summer. Fans included local sports icons, highlighting the growing interest in women’s basketball.

After the game, White addressed the physical challenges Clark encounters, emphasizing the need to help her adjust to the league’s level of physicality. “We need to find ways to make it easier for her,” White said.

Despite the rollercoaster of injuries this season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. As a 2025 All-Star captain and participant in the upcoming 3-point contest, her contributions are critical to the Fever’s success.

Indiana is set to face the defending champions in Brooklyn on Wednesday for the second leg of a back-to-back.