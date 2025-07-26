Caitlin Clark’s Injury Complicates Indiana Fever’s Playoff Hopes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Caitlin Clark, guard for the Indiana Fever, is facing a challenging second season in the WNBA due to multiple injuries. After a successful rookie year where she played all 40 games, Clark has only appeared in 13 games this season, contributing to the Fever’s 12-12 record.

Clark’s season began poorly when a quad injury sidelined her early on. She returned to action, only to suffer back-to-back groin injuries that have kept her off the court for substantial periods. After missing five games due to a left groin injury, she played four games before succumbing to a right groin injury again.

Most recently, Clark has missed the Fever’s last two games. The team announced on Thursday that further medical tests showed no additional damage to her groin. However, there remains no clear timetable for her return as Indiana strives to maintain its playoff position.

“Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered,” the Fever stated. “Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being.”

In the games this season where Clark has played, Indiana has achieved an 8-5 record. In contrast, the Fever’s struggles are evident when she is absent, with a dismal 4-7 record. With tight competition in the WNBA standings following the All-Star break, her continued absence could greatly affect the postseason landscape.

The Golden State Valkyries, currently positioned just below Indiana at 10-12, could particularly benefit from Clark’s ongoing absence. Despite their current three-game losing streak, the Valkyries sit only half a game back of a playoff spot.

If Golden State qualifies for the playoffs, it would mark the first time an expansion team reached the postseason in its inaugural year.

As the Fever and Valkyries are closely matched, Clark’s situation becomes even more crucial in the quest for playoff spots. Each team has lost 12 games, making it imperative for Indiana to cultivate wins, especially with a .364 winning percentage without Clark.

Thursday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces presents another challenge for the Fever. Previously, Indiana managed a win against Las Vegas without Clark, but the Aces have recently won three consecutive games, making them a formidable opponent.

In her 13 appearances this season, Clark has averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Though her performance has dipped compared to last season, her value to the team is undeniable. With the WNBA standings changing quickly and Clark’s return uncertain, the Indiana Fever risks dropping out of the top eight playoff spots.

The stakes are high, as teams like the Valkyries look to capitalize on any slide from Indiana, potentially rewriting WNBA playoff history in the process.