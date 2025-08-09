Caitlin Clark’s Injury Update: Fever Star Still Out for Upcoming Games

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever will be without star guard Caitlin Clark as she continues to recover from a right groin injury. Clark has not played since July 15, and her absence has not stopped the Fever from achieving a 4-2 record in that time, including four consecutive wins, thanks to strong performances from guards Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald.

Fever head coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark’s status ahead of the team’s game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of patience in her recovery. “Her recovery is going well. It’s just, for us, staying the course,” White said. “Making sure that we’re really diligent about each step that we take, that we don’t have setbacks, and that we’re patient with it.”

As Clark prepares to miss her seventh straight game, there is no clear timeline for her return, raising concerns about her long-term health as she navigates through a season marred by injuries. She has missed a total of 17 games, factoring in three lower-body injuries. White commented, “I know she wants to be out here on the floor, we want her out here on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing.”

Clark’s injury has been a setback in what was expected to be a significant sophomore season following her historic Rookie of the Year campaign. She has been limited to just 13 games so far, with time off due to a left quad strain and another left groin injury earlier in the season. Clark has expressed the mental challenges associated with not being able to play, stating, “It’s difficult going to prepare for games, but knowing you’re not going to be playing in them. It’s been hard.”

On the court, the Fever have shown resilience, climbing to fifth place in the standings, and seem to be managing well without their star. “While we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise,” White remarked after a recent game, highlighting how the team continues to perform without Clark. “Everybody else finds themselves. And no one is afraid to make the big play, offensively or defensively.”

As Indiana approaches another game, Coach White has stressed the team’s aim to ensure Clark is fully fit before her return. The Fever are currently in a good position to vie for a playoff spot as they await her recovery.