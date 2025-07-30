Caitlin Clark’s Injury Update: No Additional Damage Found

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 24, 2025) — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent medical evaluations following a right groin injury sustained during a game on July 15. The team confirmed no additional injuries or damage were found. Clark continues her recovery with the organization’s medical team, focusing on her long-term health.

After experiencing discomfort in her lower body during a game against the Phoenix Mercury, Clark left the floor with 30 seconds remaining. She had contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to the Fever’s 85-77 victory before the injury. This marks the fourth muscle injury Clark has faced during the 2025 season, a stark contrast to her previous injury-free college career.

The Fever will host the Mercury on July 30, but Clark is not expected to play. The team has been successful in her absence, although they are striving for more consistent performances. Coach and staff are prioritizing Clark’s recovery over immediate game participation.

The Phoenix Mercury, currently holding a 16-9 record, arrive with a roster full of talent. MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas and teammates Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper are all healthy, presenting a formidable challenge for the Fever.

With no specified timetable for Clark’s return, updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The Fever remain hopeful for her recovery as they prepare for their upcoming home game.