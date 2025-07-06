Caitlin Clark’s Injury Overshadows Fever’s Victory Over Wings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Caitlin Clark’s anticipated return to the court remains uncertain as she sits out due to a left groin injury. The Indiana Fever faced the Dallas Wings on June 29, 2025, winning 94-86, but many fans were disappointed by Clark’s absence.

Clark, a rookie sensation and a key player for the Fever, has been sidelined for nine games this season. Her injury list includes five games missed due to a left quadriceps issue and the last four due to a groin problem. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White expressed her regret for the fans, stating, “I want them to see her at her best and us at our best.” White emphasized the priority of Clark’s health over immediate gameplay.

The Fever confirmed that Clark’s groin injury is classified as day-to-day. White shared that Clark has been actively working towards her return, saying, “She’s a quick healer and she’s been doing everything she can to get back on the floor.”

Despite her absence, Clark has remained a focal point of discussions among fans and media. During recent games, viewers noted her serious demeanor on the bench, with some social media comments reflecting empathy for her situation. “I really wanted to see her play tonight,” one fan remarked.

As the Fever look ahead to the Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx, uncertainty lingers about whether Clark will be ready to play. Head coach Christie Sides stressed that the team will not rush her recovery, prioritizing long-term health. “We want to make sure she’s completely ready to go when she returns,” Sides said.

Prior to her injuries, Clark boasted impressive stats, averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. Although her shooting performance had dipped, the Fever remain hopeful that this recovery period will allow her to return stronger. Clark’s comeback is awaited not just by her team but by the WNBA as a whole, marking a significant moment for the league.