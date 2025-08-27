Caitlin Clark Joins Nike as Newest Signature Athlete

BEAVERTON, Ore. (WISH) — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is now officially a Nike signature athlete. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Clark expressed excitement about joining Nike’s roster, stating, “Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world.” She is also looking forward to collaborating with Nike’s experts to shape the future of basketball.

The press release highlighted that Clark’s role with Nike will focus on fueling hoops culture and empowering the next generation of players. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together,” she added.

As part of the announcement, Clark’s new signature logo was unveiled. The logo features interlocking Cs, which symbolize her connection with fans and her dedication to the sport. Clark described it as a “dream come true,” stating, “people always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.”

The first signature shoe and apparel collection featuring her logo is set to debut in 2026. In the meantime, a navy and yellow T-shirt featuring the logo will be available starting September 1 in North America, with the rest of her apparel collection launching on October 1.

Clark has been with Nike since 2022, and her journey as a signature athlete reflects her growing influence in the sport. Ann Miller, Nike’s EVP of Global Sports Marketing, commented, “Caitlin exemplifies both — an exceptional basketball player and an outstanding ambassador for the game.”

The Indiana Fever is gearing up to play against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night, as Clark continues to recover from a groin injury.