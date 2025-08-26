Caitlin Clark Joins Nike as Newest Signature Athlete

Beaverton, Oregon — Nike Basketball has officially announced Caitlin Clark as its newest signature athlete. This partnership highlights Clark’s significant impact on women’s basketball and aims to inspire future generations.

Clark, known for her dynamic style of play, joined Nike’s signature roster, which includes some of the best athletes in the world. “Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” said Clark in a statement. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Along with her introduction, Clark unveiled her new signature logo — a design featuring interlocking Cs that represent her connection with fans and her dedication to the sport. The logo encapsulates Clark’s unique abilities and the journey of her basketball career.

The signature logo reflects Clark’s commitment, confidence, and shooting prowess. “To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true,” said Clark. “People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.”

Nike plans to launch Caitlin’s clothing collection, including T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and her first signature shoe in 2026. The initial collection will be available in North America starting September 1. Nike’s focus is on creating comfortable, functional sportswear that aligns with Clark’s athletic style.

Nike’s Executive Vice President, Ann Miller, praised Clark as both an exceptional player and a strong ambassador for basketball. “We’re excited to take this next step together, continuing to shape this historic time for women’s basketball,” Miller stated.

Clark’s partnership with Nike emphasizes a shared commitment to advancing women’s basketball. Nike has invested in initiatives that spotlight the journeys and perspectives of female athletes, reinforcing its position as a leader in supporting the women’s game.

A Navy and yellow Caitlin Clark logo T-shirt will be available on Nike’s website beginning September 1, while the rest of her logo apparel will launch on October 1. Clark’s long-term contract with Nike, reportedly worth $28 million over eight years, indicates the brand’s serious commitment to promoting her signature line.