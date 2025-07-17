Caitlin Clark Leads Team in WNBA All-Star Game Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will lead her team, “Team Clark,” in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19. The draft took place during a special ESPN WNBA Countdown show on July 8.

As the top fan-voted captain, Clark had the first overall pick and chose her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston. She followed up by selecting Kelsey Mitchell as her first reserve pick.

“Selecting Aliyah first was an easy decision,” Clark said. “Her presence is unmatched. Getting Kelsey later was a priority. Having both my teammates beside me in our home arena will be special.”

The opposing captain, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, chose New York Liberty player Breanna Stewart as her top pick. After that, Clark added reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson and three-time All-Star Satou Sabally to her starters, along with guard Sabrina Ionescu.

This year’s All-Star Weekend will debut several first-time participants including Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, alongside Gabby Williams, Jackie Young, and Kayla Thornton. Clark expressed confidence about the team’s potential.

“I feel good. My team is very well-rounded,” Clark said. “Love the team we have to start.” Collier added that her squad is “dynamic,” featuring strong scoring options.

In an unusual twist, each team will be coached by the opposing team’s head coach, with Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty guiding Team Clark and Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve leading Collier’s squad.

Fans can expect an exciting match when the All-Star Game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Central Time on July 19, as the league’s biggest stars showcase their talents.