Caitlin Clark to Miss 10th Game with Injury, No Timeline for Return

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Caitlin Clark, the star guard for the Indiana Fever, will miss her 10th consecutive game on Saturday due to a right groin injury. The Fever are set to face off against the Chicago Sky, but Clark’s return remains uncertain.

Clark suffered the injury during a game on July 15. According to the Fever, further medical evaluations earlier this week revealed no additional damage. The team emphasized that Clark will continue her rehabilitation with a focus on her long-term health.

Fever coach Stephanie White discussed Clark’s recovery process on ESPN’s NBA Today. “It’s day-to-day right now; we’re putting no timetable on it,” she stated. “The most important thing for us is Caitlin’s long-term health and getting her back to 100%.”

The Fever will continue a three-game homestand following Saturday’s game, with contests on Tuesday and Thursday. It remains unclear whether Clark will be cleared to play during this stretch.

This season has proved challenging for Clark, whose injuries have limited her to just 13 games. A left quad strain and a left groin injury previously set her back, excluding her from key events like the Commissioner's Cup championship and All-Star weekend.

Clark, known for her skill on the court, has expressed frustration with her current situation, marking a significant change from her previous healthy seasons. “Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind,” she said in reference to her recovery journey.

Despite her challenges this season, Clark still averages 16.5 points, five rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, ranking second in the league for assists. However, her recent shooting struggles have raised concerns, as she has hit only 7 of 49 3-point attempts in her last seven games.

Currently, the Fever hold a record of 17-14, sitting in fifth place in the league. However, without Clark, they have been 9-9. The current roster also faces limitations, as injuries to teammates have further depleted their numbers.

As the team navigates these challenges, the uncertainty surrounding Clark’s return adds to an already tense situation. The Fever’s playoff hopes hang in the balance as fans and analysts alike await updates on their star player.