Caitlin Clark Named Future Face of WNBA in Player Poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Caitlin Clark, a star guard for the Indiana Fever, has been overwhelmingly chosen as the potential face of the WNBA in a poll conducted by The Athletic. Nearly 40 players from all 13 teams participated in the anonymous survey, with Clark receiving 53.8% of the votes, underscoring her influence since joining the league.

The poll, which included almost a third of non-rookie players, asked participants who they believe will embody the league five years from now. Second on the list was USC Trojans standout JuJu Watkins with 17.9%. Despite being a college player and not eligible for the WNBA draft until 2027, her presence in the sport has excited many.

Players were granted anonymity to speak freely and could choose multiple candidates. While Clark was the clear favorite, the results showcase the growing star power among other players like Paige Bueckers, who finished third with 14.1%, and Angel Reese, who received 6.4% of the votes.

Clark, a two-time All-Star, has been a driving force for her team. The Fever’s games have consistently attracted record viewership, prompting opponents to shift venues to accommodate growing crowds. One anonymous player noted, “I mean she is currently the face of the league.”

Watkins’s strong showing is significant considering she is expected to miss significant playtime next season due to a torn ACL. Nonetheless, her impact on college basketball has been substantial, including setting the NCAA Division I freshman scoring record with 920 points in the 2023-2024 season.

In summary, the results of the poll indicate a bright future for the WNBA as it continues to attract attention and talent. As players like Clark and Watkins rise in prominence, the league’s landscape is poised for further growth.