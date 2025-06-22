Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier Lead Early WNBA All-Star Voting

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 – Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx are leading the voting after the first fan returns in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Voting, presented by Ally. The fan voting ends on Saturday, June 28.

Clark has garnered 515,993 votes, making her the top player in the early voting. Collier follows closely with 484,758 votes. The AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This year’s All-Star Game will be broadcast on ABC starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, following a special pregame show at 8 p.m. ET. The game will showcase the league’s premier talent, selected without regard to conference affiliation.

Fan votes will account for 50% of the final tally, with the remaining 50% divided between current players and a media panel. Fans can submit one complete ballot daily, allowing them to select up to ten players, including four guards and six frontcourt players. Voting platforms include WNBA.com and the WNBA App.

Clark, who was named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year last season, is currently averaging a career-high 19.9 points per game and 8.7 assists per game. Collier, a previous Kia MVP runner-up, leads the league with 24.4 points per game and ranks sixth in rebounding at 8.5 per game.

Caitlin Clark’s fellow Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, is also making waves in the voting with 446,961 votes, positioning her third overall. Other notable players in the top ten include A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, and Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings.

The head coaches will select the 12 reserves for the All-Star Game after the starters are determined by the voting. Coaching staff cannot vote for their own players, ensuring fair selection across teams.

The results of the All-Star draft, where the two leading vote-getters will select their teams, will be aired on ESPN on July 8 at 7 p.m. ET.