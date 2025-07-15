Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Spark WNBA Game Watched by Millions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last Sunday, the matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings attracted an average of 2.1 million viewers, peaking at 2.5 million. This made it the fourth-most watched WNBA game ever aired on ABC.

This highly anticipated game featured the two latest top WNBA draft picks: Clark, the No. 1 overall choice in 2024, and Bueckers, who went first in 2025. Bueckers, entering the league after a national title win with UConn, is having an impressive rookie season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over her first 17 games.

“There’s no skipping steps to building what we want to build here,” Bueckers said, reflecting on the process of developing a championship team. The Wings currently hold a record of 6-16, hoping to improve from last season’s 9-31 finish.

Despite her struggles with injuries, Clark’s performance in the recent game was noteworthy. She finished with 14 points, 13 assists, and five steals. Clark, voted into this year’s All-Star Game, is averaging 16.7 points despite having missed nine games due to injuries.

The Fever secured a 102-83 victory, improving their record to 11-10. In addition to Clark’s contributions, three of her teammates scored in double figures, with Natasha Howard leading the way with 18 points.

Clark expressed contentment with the team’s overall play, saying, “When we have five people in double figures, I feel like we’re going to be pretty hard to beat.” The Fever shot 51.9% from the field during the game, securing 11 offensive rebounds and 11 steals.

With the win, the Fever sit third in the Eastern Conference, three and a half games back from first place. As the season continues, Bueckers remains a strong candidate for the Rookie of the Year award amid stiff competition.