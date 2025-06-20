Caitlin Clark Pays Tribute to Steph Curry Before Fever Game

SAN FRANCISCO – In a heartfelt tribute before the Indiana Fever‘s game against the Golden State Valkyries, WNBA star Caitlin Clark honored Warriors’ legend Stephen Curry. The Fever’s second-year sensation showcased her deep shooting skills during warm-ups at Chase Center on Thursday night, hitting 29 of 30 three-pointers.

Clark, who is averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 assists this season while shooting 40% from beyond the arc, spoke passionately about the impact Curry has had on her career. “I grew up watching Steph, and to me, he’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time,” she said. “He’s really changed the way basketball is being played.”

Referencing Curry’s long-range shooting ability, she acknowledged the influence he has on younger players. “Maybe at times, for me and him both, kids shouldn’t always just go and chuck up a bunch of threes, but that’s what makes the game so exciting,” Clark explained. “He’s somebody I certainly idolize.”

Clark, who hails from Iowa, not only sees Curry as a shooting role model but also values the lessons learned from his physicality on the court. “Something I remember from the first time I actually watched him play in person is how strong he is physically,” she said. “That showed me going into year two, how much time I really needed to put into the weight room to be able to play at this level of physicality.”

The Fever are looking to win their third consecutive game, currently holding a 6-5 record and sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference. Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, is eager to keep contributing to her team after overcoming a recent quadriceps injury that limited her appearances this season.

As the tip-off approached, Clark prepared for the matchup, aiming to replicate her shooting prowess in a game that holds significance for her and fans, especially with Curry’s presence felt at the iconic Chase Center.