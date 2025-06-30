Sports
Caitlin Clark Returns to Practice Ahead of WNBA Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Star guard Caitlin Clark may return to the court for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 1. Clark has missed the last two games due to a groin injury, but optimism surrounds her potential comeback.
Sources indicate that Clark’s injury is not severe, suggesting her absence was a precautionary measure. While there has been no official update on her status for Tuesday’s game, recent developments at the Fever’s Sunday practice provide hope.
Clark participated in a portion of the team’s on-court workout, which was captured in a video shared by journalist Scott Agness on June 29. Observers noted her new look, featuring double leg sleeves and her hair styled in a bun instead of her usual ponytail. Fans expressed their surprise on social media, with one stating, “I didn’t recognize her with the tights!”
Another fan chimed in, “Tights and a bun?! Okayyy CC.” Additional comments suggested enthusiasm for the change, with a fan encouraging her to “keep them tights on,” pointing to the protective benefits for her previous leg injuries.
Expect decisions regarding Clark’s status for the championship matchup to be announced within the next 24 hours, as Fever fans await the official word.
