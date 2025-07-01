Sports
Caitlin Clark Ruled Out for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been officially ruled out for Tuesday night’s Commissioner’s Cup title game against the Minnesota Lynx, raising concerns among fans regarding her health. Clark, who has battled a left groin injury, was designated a game-time decision on Monday but was absent during shootaround on Tuesday.
The Fever, currently 8-8, faced challenges in Clark’s absence, splitting the two games she missed. They lost to the Sparks but rebounded with a victory over the Wings, where Kelsey Mitchell shined with 32 points against notable opponent Paige Bueckers.
This injury is the latest in a series of physical setbacks for Clark. Earlier this season, she missed five games due to a quad injury, apart from a previous issue that sidelined her during preseason. Despite these challenges, she averages 18.2 points, 5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.6 steals through nine games. However, her 3-point shooting has declined to 26%, potentially linked to her ongoing leg troubles.
Fever head coach Christie Sides emphasized the importance of monitoring Clark’s condition, stating, “No sense in rushing anything.” Clark remains optimistic about her recovery, saying, “Doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game every single time.”
The news leaves fans questioning if the grind of a relentless schedule is taking its toll on the young star, who played four consecutive years at Iowa without a break before joining the WNBA.
As Indiana prepares for the championship game, the stakes are high, not only for the title but also for significant bonuses. Players on the winning team will earn $30,000, and the MVP will receive an additional $5,000 and $5,000 in cryptocurrency from a Coinbase sponsorship.
Clark, a standout in the league, could see her earnings dramatically rise with a good performance, emphasizing the importance of her return to the court. While her absence would impact the Fever, the team has shown resilience in the past and needs to play smart basketball against a disciplined Lynx squad.
