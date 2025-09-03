Sports
Caitlin Clark Sees Supportive Faces at Indiana Fever Game
San Francisco, California – Despite nursing a right groin injury, Caitlin Clark received support from familiar faces during the Indiana Fever game against the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center on Sunday night.
Among those present was Iowa football legend George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, who attended the game with his wife, Claire. Kittle, who is entering his ninth NFL season after being drafted in the fifth round in 2017, signed a four-year extension with the 49ers in the spring that keeps him with the team through the 2029 season.
Also in attendance was Clark’s former Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall, who sat next to her boyfriend, former Iowa basketball guard Spencer Touro, a few seats from Clark on the Fever bench. Current Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi made a surprise visit to San Francisco as well, joining the group.
Marshall, who announced her retirement from basketball after the 2024 season, is pursuing her master’s degree in occupational therapy. After the game, she gathered with Clark, Gyamfi, and Valkyries guard Kate Martin for a memorable photo.
Clark and the Fever will need to recover quickly after their 75-63 loss to Golden State. With only four regular-season games remaining, they will face the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night. Clark is currently sidelined with both a strained right groin and a bone bruise in her ankle, having played only 13 games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. The Fever’s chances of playoff success hinge on her prompt return, as injuries have depleted the roster significantly.
