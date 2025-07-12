Caitlin Clark Shines as Indiana Fever Defeats Atlanta Dream

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever contributed to her team's 99-82 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday, even as she continues to recover from a groin injury. Clark focused on facilitating plays for her teammates, sharing that she felt like a "really good floor general" during the game.

"I know [my shot] is right there and it's going to fall, but honestly, this is probably one of the best games where I've just managed the entire pace of the game and the way we need to play," Clark told ESPN after the game. She emphasized her effectiveness in the second half, where she had all four of her assists, leading the Fever to outscore Atlanta 30-17 in the final quarter.

Clark scored 12 points while making 5-of-17 shots and recorded nine assists, showcasing her ability to involve other players. The two-time All-Star committed no turnovers in the second half, finishing the game with only two total, tied for her fewest in the WNBA.

The Fever have had a challenging season, with Clark missing time earlier due to a quad injury. She returned to lead her team to a significant victory against the New York Liberty, scoring 32 points in one of her first games back. While struggling with her shooting percentage in recent outings, Clark has continued to impact games through her passing.

In Friday's game, teammates Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points with eight assists, while Sophie Cunningham contributed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. This victory marked a significant milestone for the Fever, as they look to secure a winning record for the first time since early July.

With their next game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, the Fever hope to build on this momentum. History suggests Clark will soon find her shooting rhythm, and if she continues to pass effectively, the Fever could be the competitive team many anticipated at the season’s start.