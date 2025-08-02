Caitlin Clark Out for Sixth Straight Game as Fever Face Wings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Injured Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss her sixth consecutive game when the Fever take on the Dallas Wings tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT. Clark is sidelined due to a right groin injury she suffered during the Fever’s victory on July 15.

Clark has not played since July 15, which also cost her a spot in the All-Star Game. She has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and five rebounds per game in 13 appearances this season, but injuries have hindered her performance and availability.

“I always think the WNBA season is like this sprint marathon,” said Fever head coach Stephanie White. “You see more injuries when you don’t have a chance to recover, but it’s not just individual teams that deal with it. This is a league-wide, collective issue.”

Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever have managed to win their last three games. The team is focused on the long-term health of their star player ahead of the playoffs.

The Fever announced that Clark underwent further medical evaluations this week, confirming no additional injuries. They indicated that her recovery and rehabilitation will continue to be a priority.

Clark’s current season has been marred by injuries. She missed time earlier this season due to a left quad strain and a left groin injury which limited her participation in games. This has made it a challenging sophomore year after her standout Rookie of the Year season.

<p“Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind — it’s been a journey learning about that,” Clark mentioned during All-Star weekend.

When able to play, Clark’s performance has not matched her previous season’s, as she has struggled with a shooting slump. Notably, she has made just 7 of 49 three-point attempts in her last seven appearances.

While Clark’s shooting struggles continue, her impact on the court is evident. The Fever hold a record of 8-5 with her in the lineup compared to 7-7 without her, showing how crucial she is to the team. As the Fever sit in sixth place with a two-game advantage, they aim to balance Clark’s recovery with their quest for a postseason run.