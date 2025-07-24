Sports
Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury, the team announced Thursday. After further medical evaluations this week, there is still no timetable for her return.
The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick has missed three games since the injury occurred on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. Clark also pulled out of the WNBA All-Star Game due to the injury, denying her a chance to participate as a captain and starter.
Clark has traveled with the Fever for their recent games, including a loss to the New York Liberty. The team confirmed that no additional injuries were detected during her evaluations, and Clark is focused on her recovery with the medical staff.
This recent setback is part of a challenging season for Clark, who has already dealt with a left groin injury and a left quadriceps strain earlier in the year. Clark has played in just 13 of Indiana’s 24 games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.
Additionally, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was fined $500 for a TikTok post criticizing the league’s referees. Her video, which has gone viral with over 1.3 million views, featured her lip-synching lyrics related to officiating. Cunningham humorously acknowledged the fine, expressing disbelief at the situation.
Refereeing has drawn scrutiny this season, with both players and coaches, including Fever head coach Stephanie White, voicing concerns over inconsistent calls affecting games, particularly ones involving Clark.
As the Fever prepare for their next matches, the primary focus remains on ensuring Clark’s long-term health.
Recent Posts
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
- Trump’s New AI Order Aims to Prevent ‘Woke’ Technology
- Byrna Technologies Sees 41% Revenue Surge Amid Demand for Non-Lethal Defense
- Incannex Healthcare Stock Surges Amid Positive Clinical Trial News
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Citi DC Open Showdown
- Tiafoe Survives Upset, Advances at ATP 500 in Washington
- Yellowstone Park Reassures Public: Wildlife Not Fleeing