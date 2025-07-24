Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury, the team announced Thursday. After further medical evaluations this week, there is still no timetable for her return.

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick has missed three games since the injury occurred on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. Clark also pulled out of the WNBA All-Star Game due to the injury, denying her a chance to participate as a captain and starter.

Clark has traveled with the Fever for their recent games, including a loss to the New York Liberty. The team confirmed that no additional injuries were detected during her evaluations, and Clark is focused on her recovery with the medical staff.

This recent setback is part of a challenging season for Clark, who has already dealt with a left groin injury and a left quadriceps strain earlier in the year. Clark has played in just 13 of Indiana’s 24 games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Additionally, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was fined $500 for a TikTok post criticizing the league’s referees. Her video, which has gone viral with over 1.3 million views, featured her lip-synching lyrics related to officiating. Cunningham humorously acknowledged the fine, expressing disbelief at the situation.

Refereeing has drawn scrutiny this season, with both players and coaches, including Fever head coach Stephanie White, voicing concerns over inconsistent calls affecting games, particularly ones involving Clark.

As the Fever prepare for their next matches, the primary focus remains on ensuring Clark’s long-term health.