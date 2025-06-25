Caitlin Clark Struggles in Fever’s Loss Against Valkyries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Caitlin Clark faced a challenging return to the court as the Indiana Fever fell 88-77 to the Golden State Valkyries on June 20, 2025. Clark, who has recently come back from a quad injury, finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists but struggled significantly, shooting 0-for-7 from the 3-point line.

The Fever lost momentum in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 33-18, which ultimately sealed their fate. Clark was a key player for the Fever, known for her ability to score from beyond the arc. However, her difficulties were evident as this marked the second time in her career that she finished a game without making a shot from three-point range.

“We were being disruptive; we know she doesn’t like physicality,” said Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase about the team’s defensive strategy. “And we know she wants to get back to that left stepback.” The Valkyries successfully contained Clark, which was evident in the team’s overall 28% shooting performance.

Clark’s struggles were compounded by an intense atmosphere marked by physical play. In an earlier game, many players had been assessed flagrant fouls, there were ejections, and fines handed out post-match. Clark’s ability to lead and involve her teammates has been critical for the Fever, and opponents recognize the need to disrupt her early to limit her scoring opportunities.

Despite her shooting issues, Clark remained active, contributing assists and rebounding efforts to help support her team. As the season progresses, she is expected to adapt to the defensive strategies opponents use against her.