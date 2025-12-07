Caitlin Clark Turns Down Project B, Focuses on WNBA and USA Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark has declined offers to join Project B, a new professional basketball league, despite interest from her teammate Sophie Cunningham. In the Thursday episode of the ‘Show Me Something’ podcast, Cunningham shared that she invited Clark to participate, but Clark firmly said, ‘No.’

This decision comes as no surprise, as Clark has consistently expressed her dedication to the WNBA and her team, the Indiana Fever. After missing a significant portion of the 2025 season due to injury, her focus appears to be on her recovery and preparing for the upcoming season. According to a recent report from Sportico, Clark ranks as the sixth highest-paid female athlete, making her more selective about additional playing opportunities.

Cunningham noted the appeal of Project B, which plans to launch its women’s season in November 2026 with six teams offering competitive salaries. Despite this, Clark remains committed to USA Basketball, having been named to the team’s roster for training camp this month in Durham, North Carolina. However, it remains uncertain if she has fully recovered to compete.

Project B aims to enhance the landscape of women’s basketball while keeping games during the WNBA offseason. Yet, negotiations within the WNBA Players Association regarding a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) could potentially complicate the situation, as recent extensions have pushed deadlines into January.

Cunningham emphasized the importance of the WNBA platform in promoting women’s basketball. ‘All these leagues are great, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have the WNBA, you don’t have the platform. You don’t have the eyes, you don’t have the recognition,’ she said.

Despite Clark’s dismissal of Project B, Cunningham expressed enthusiasm for continuing her career in the growing league alongside her Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell. With the anticipation surrounding both Project B and the WNBA, players are left contemplating their futures as opportunities expand.