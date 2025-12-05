Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello Move Back to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello have left Los Angeles and moved back to their hometown of Pittsburgh. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published on December 4, 2025, O’Connor confirmed that the couple has relocated to Mount Lebanon, a suburb of the city, describing it as a “recent move.”

“I mean, L.A. has been both of our homes for over 20 years,” O’Connor, 36, shared. “I was born in L.A., but raised in Pittsburgh, so we’re both from the same hometown.” This shared background has deepened their relationship, as O’Connor noted that it connects them as a couple.

The couple has expressed their excitement about being back in a city that holds fond memories for them. O’Connor remarked, “That’s what we really connect on, you know, we share the same upbringing, the same hometown knowledge. And that’s what really connects us as a couple.”

The actress also praised their new neighborhood for its safety and beauty, calling it “idyllic.” She said, “I’ve never been in a more beautiful neighborhood in Pittsburgh.” O’Connor clarified that their decision to move was not made quickly, stating, “We were thinking about it for a while.”

While they plan to commute for work in L.A. and New York City, Pittsburgh will serve as their new base. O’Connor expressed joy about experiencing snowfall in their new home. She humorously recounted watching Manganiello shovel snow, calling it “the hottest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The couple is looking forward to celebrating the holidays in Pittsburgh with family, as their parents will either visit or live nearby. They have built a collection of holiday ornaments from their travels, having visited over 70 cities in the past two years. “We try to collect a piece of art from all over the world and bring it back,” O’Connor shared.

O’Connor and Manganiello first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 and confirmed their relationship in December of that year. The couple got engaged in October 2025 after two years of dating.