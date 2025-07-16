Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death

Malibu, California – Caitlyn Jenner attended her son Brody Jenner‘s wedding to Tia Blanco on July 12, less than two weeks after the tragic death of her close friend Sophia Hutchins. Hutchins, 29, died in an ATV accident in the mountains of Malibu on July 2.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Hutchins was driving a 2013 Polaris four-wheeler when she rear-ended another vehicle, causing her to veer off the road and plunge 350 feet into a ravine. Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo indicated that speeding may have contributed to the accident.

Caitlyn, 75, was among around 60 to 70 guests who gathered at the home of Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, for the intimate ceremony. Caitlyn’s attendance showcased her support during a difficult time, as she navigates her grief over losing Hutchins.

Brody, 41, has previously spoken about his complicated relationship with Caitlyn, noting times when he felt abandoned during his childhood. He recalled feelings of neglect, particularly during Caitlyn’s journey to fame with the Kardashians.

Despite their history, Brody expressed gratitude for Caitlyn’s recent support. He shared in January that Caitlyn had apologized for not being more present during formative years. ‘It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology,’ he said.

Caitlyn and Hutchins had been friends since 2015, and Caitlyn refrained from discussing the tragedy immediately following Hutchins’ death. Acknowledging the difficult circumstances, Caitlyn made a point to be there for her son on his special day, showcasing the evolving bond between them.

The wedding marked a significant moment for Brody and Tia, who got engaged in June 2023 and welcomed a daughter, Honey, shortly thereafter. As the family comes together in their joy and sorrow, Caitlyn’s presence highlighted the complexities of familial love and support amidst tragedy.