Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash

Malibu, California — Caitlyn Jenner has publicly mourned the death of her friend Sophia Hutchins, who died in an ATV accident on July 2, 2025. Hutchins was 29 years old. Jenner discussed the tragedy during an appearance on Fox.

“Recently my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident,” Jenner, 75, stated. “But for the last seven weeks, I’ve been dealing with death, and it’s so difficult.”

Hutchins was driving a 2013 Polaris ATV when she collided with a 2016 Mazda sedan near Jenner’s Malibu home, valued at $3.5 million. The collision caused Hutchins to veer off a cliff, after which she was pronounced dead at the scene. Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, “It looked like she tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda.”

The cause of Hutchins’ death has been ruled as multiple blunt force injuries and deemed accidental, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The passengers of the Mazda were unharmed.

Jenner linked her grief over Hutchins’ passing to the August 27 mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, which claimed the lives of two young students. She expressed, “Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can’t even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again.’”

Hutchins and Jenner first met in 2015 and quickly developed a close friendship. Hutchins later became Jenner’s manager and played a significant role in her life. “She is one of the top minds in her field,” Jenner remarked about Hutchins. “Her value in my life is undeniable.”

Hutchins was laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24, 2025, with Jenner present to support her family during the farewell.