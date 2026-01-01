Cal’s Coaching Hires Receive Mixed Grades from ESPN

EUGENE, Oregon — ESPN recently published two articles grading head coaching hires for FBS programs across the nation, with a split assessment for California’s Tosh Lupoi.

One article, which ranked all 32 coaching hires, put Cal at No. 18 with a grade of B, indicating uncertainty but potential for success: “don’t absolutely love it but won’t be surprised if it works out.” However, it raised concerns regarding Lupoi’s choice for offensive coordinator.

In contrast, another evaluation focusing on the 16 Power Four conference coaching hires awarded Cal an A-, recognizing Lupoi’s hiring as one of the more favorable choices. Only Kansas State’s Collin Klein and Virginia Tech’s James Franklin received A’s in this assessment.

Interestingly, Michigan’s choice of Kyle Whittingham was rated B+, while Stanford’s hiring of Tavita Pritchard was criticized, receiving a C+ as the lowest grade among the hires.

Cal’s grade reflects a mixture of excitement and skepticism. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, while Lupoi is an elite recruiter with a strong background, concerns remain about his choice for offensive coordinator, Jordan Somerville, who lacks coordinating experience.

Lupoi, a California alum and Bay Area native, returns to his alma mater after successful stints at Alabama and Oregon. His knowledge of the region and recruiting capabilities will be essential for Cal as it seeks to elevate its football program.

Despite his qualifications, Lupoi faces the challenge of changing a culture at Cal that has become accustomed to mediocrity. With higher expectations set by new leaders, including chancellor Rich Lyons and general manager Ron Rivera, there is pressure for immediate improvement.

“Lupoi has been around successful programs and understands what it takes,” Rittenberg mentioned. However, overcoming long-standing perceptions and establishing a winning mindset will be crucial for the program moving forward.

As Cal prepares for the next season, many will be watching to see how Lupoi and his coaching staff build upon the program’s recent trajectory, especially in recruiting. The evolution of Cal’s football strategy under Lupoi will be a key story to follow.