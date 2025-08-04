News
Cal Fire Remembers Fallen Firefighter Christion Schoenfeld
MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire and the Mendocino community are mourning the loss of Firefighter I Christion Schoenfeld, who died in an off-duty accident on August 4, 2025.
Schoenfeld was in his third year with Cal Fire, after previously serving two seasons as a Handcrew Firefighter in the Amador-El Dorado Unit. He was most recently assigned to the Woodlands Fire Station in Mendocino.
Colleagues of Schoenfeld described him as dedicated, hard-working, and deeply committed to public service. They remember him as a goal-driven individual who was passionate about helping his community.
Cal Fire officials encourage everyone to keep Christion’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.
