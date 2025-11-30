Cal Football Faces Uncertain Future After Wilcox’s Firing

BERKELEY, California — The era of Justin Wilcox as head coach of the California Golden Bears has officially ended following a 31-10 loss to Stanford, which dropped the team to a 6-5 record this season. Despite being bowl-eligible for the third straight year, the program’s stagnation under Wilcox, who finishes with a 48-55 record over nine seasons, led to the decision to part ways.

“I want to thank Justin for all of his contributions to our football program, our athletic department, and our university,” said general manager Ron Rivera in a statement. “After careful consideration, we believe the time has come for new leadership.”

While Cal has won more than seven games only once in the last decade, the university has some promising talent, such as quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The freshman has thrown for nearly 2,800 yards this season, and although he has expressed a desire to stay at Cal, the uncertainty of coaching changes looms over his future.

The transfer portal opens on January 2, shortly after the hiring of a new coach, which may play a crucial role in retaining key players. Cal’s history of losing talented athletes like quarterback Fernando Mendoza and running back Jaydn Ott to rival programs raises concerns.

Financial challenges add to the complexity of the coaching situation. The university’s move to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) came with reduced TV revenue and increased travel costs. With a $4.8 million salary, Wilcox’s compensation was modest compared to industry standards, while the athletic department copes with significant stadium debt.

Despite these hurdles, the hiring of Rivera is seen as a positive step for the football program, with Chancellor Rich Lyons becoming more engaged in athletic affairs. However, the dual leadership of co-athletic directors Jay Larson and Jenny Simon-O’Neill, appointed in July, adds further questions about the management of the football program.

Several potential candidates have emerged to replace Wilcox. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, a former Cal player, is considered a strong candidate due to his recruiting skills and historical connections to the program. UConn head coach Jim Mora is another name to watch; he has revitalized the Connecticut program and has strong ties to the California region.

Other contenders include Sean Lewis of San Diego State, who has turned the Aztecs into a top team, and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, known for his successful offenses. UC Davis head coach Tim Plough and New Mexico head coach Jason Eck also have garnered attention for their effective programs.

The next coaching hire will be crucial for the Bears as they navigate a challenging landscape that goes beyond wins and losses. Keeping young stars like Sagapolutele will be vital for a brighter future amid financial strains and a changing collegiate athletics environment.