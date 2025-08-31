Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is set to make history as he becomes the second true freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Cal, joining Jared Goff. Unlike Goff, however, Sagapolutele’s first start will take place on the road at Oregon State, a challenging venue where the Beavers hold a strong home record.

With the Golden Bears favored to face a hostile crowd, Sagapolutele expressed his excitement about the experience. “I think that’s the best place to start, especially as my first game in college,” he said. “You get to go against a great team. You get the background, you get the noise.”

Cal’s head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged the pressure of the quarterback position. “It’s the most important position in all of sports,” he remarked. The stakes are high for Sagapolutele, as his performance will play a significant role in Cal’s season prospects.

Despite the daunting circumstances, Wilcox remains confident in Sagapolutele’s abilities, citing his mental toughness. “He’s a very sharp kid,” Wilcox said. “He learns, he communicates well, he’s got a lot of ability. He’ll improve from series one to series two.”

Darren Johnson, Sagapolutele’s former high school coach, reminisced about the QB’s calm demeanor during a playoff game last season. “He sounded real confident, and it put me at ease,” Johnson recalled of Sagapolutele’s performance that led to a remarkable comeback.

Cal’s offense will hinge on not just Sagapolutele, but also the effectiveness of a newly assembled offensive line. With multiple transfers joining the team, the Bears will need to establish a cohesive unit. Wilcox emphasized the importance of balancing the running game and pass protection to support the rookie quarterback.

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray noted the high level of confidence Cal has in Sagapolutele. “They feel great about him if they’re starting him as a true freshman. So, that says a lot,” Bray stated.

The pressure mounts as Sagapolutele prepares to make history. “It’s definitely a big moment for me,” Sagapolutele said. “But I am focused on what I need to do to help my team win.”