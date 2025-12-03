Sports
Cal Golden Bears Host Utah Utes in Home Game on December 2
BERKELEY, Calif. — The California Golden Bears (6-1) will look to extend their winning streak as they host the Utah Utes (6-2) at Haas Pavilion on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will air on ACC Network Extra.
Cal is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and aims to protect their perfect home record of 5-0 this season. The Bears are coming off victories against several teams, including UNC Charlotte and Harvard, on their own court.
Fans can watch the game via ACC Network Extra, which is accessible through the ESPN app and other streaming services. Viewers can find ACCNX listed within the channels by selecting ‘Browse’ on the menu or by selecting ‘Watch’ in the app.
Write for California, a community for fans, will provide a live fan stream for discussions and reactions during the game, although it will not feature a live video stream.
For those wishing to catch the Golden Bears’ future games, they will play all of their December matchups at home. Upcoming opponents include Pacific on December 6 and Idaho on December 10.
As both teams prepare for the matchup, fan excitement continues to build. The winner will solidify their standing early in the season, making this a crucial game for both sides.
