Cal Poly Humboldt Names Richard Carvajal as New President

Arcata, California – The California State University Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that Richard Carvajal will become the next president of Cal Poly Humboldt, starting January 20, 2026. Carvajal, the outgoing president of Valdosta State University in Georgia, has served in that role for over eight years.

CSU Trustee Jack B. Clarke praised Carvajal for his leadership, which he said has been characterized by significant growth in enrollment along with increased community engagement and experiential learning opportunities. Clarke also acknowledged interim president Michael E. Spagna for his efforts after Tom Jackson stepped down in 2024.

“Growing up in Humboldt County, I often dreamed of attending Cal Poly Humboldt,” Carvajal said in a prepared statement. “To return to my roots in this role is a true honor.” He expressed excitement about the future of Cal Poly Humboldt and its impact on California’s North Coast.

Carvajal will be the first Latino president of the university. CSU Trustee Leslie Gilbert-Lurie noted that his personal experiences align with those of many students at Cal Poly Humboldt. “Dr. Carvajal’s lived experience mirrors that of so many of Cal Poly Humboldt’s students, who will benefit from his unwavering focus on student success and well-being,” she said.

Before his term at Valdosta State University, Carvajal held leadership positions at several other institutions, including Darton State College and Bainbridge State College in Georgia. He earned a doctorate in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

Carvajal’s appointment comes as Cal Poly Humboldt undergoes transformation, having transitioned from Humboldt State University to its current designation, a move that reflects a significant investment by the state. This change was initiated under Former President Tom Jackson’s leadership, which had a focus on aggressive growth strategies despite facing criticism for handling campus protests.

As he prepares to leave VSU, Carvajal conveyed gratitude for the support he received from students and staff. “This decision has not been easy,” he noted. “Valdosta State will always remain a part of me.”