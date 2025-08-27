Cal Raleigh Hits 50th Home Run, Sets Catcher Record

SEATTLE, Wash. — Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners hit his 50th home run Monday night, extending his record for home runs by a catcher in Major League Baseball.

The milestone puts Raleigh alongside legendary switch-hitters, such as Mickey Mantle, as the only players to hit 50 homers in a season. He is also the eighth player in MLB history to achieve this feat before September.

Raleigh’s historic homer came from a 3-2 fastball by San Diego’s JP Sears, flying 419 feet into the second deck of left field. The Mariners defeated the Padres 9-6, improving their record to 71-61 and closing within 1½ games of the American League West lead.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said Raleigh after the game. “Fifty home runs is kind of crazy — unheard of.”

Former Mariners player Ken Griffey Jr. is the only other player to reach 50 homers in a season for the team, hitting 56 in both 1997 and 1998. Raleigh reached 50 in his 132nd game of the season, similar to Aaron Judge‘s pace in 2022.

In his last two games, Raleigh has hit three home runs, adding to his total of 30 as a left-handed hitter and 20 as a right-handed hitter. His previous record for homers by a catcher was 48, set by Salvador Perez in 2021.

Raleigh played a crucial role in the game’s outcome, showcasing his potential as a powerful player behind the plate.