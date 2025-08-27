Sports
Cal Raleigh Hits 50 Homers as Mariners Beat Padres 9-6
SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 50th homer, and Jorge Polanco drove in four runs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 9-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Raleigh’s milestone came in the first inning when he launched a drive off JP Sears, marking his third homer in just two games. The ball traveled 419 feet with an exit velocity of 107.2 mph. With this homer, Raleigh became only the second switch-hitter, alongside Mickey Mantle, to hit 50 homers in a season and the eighth player in MLB history to reach that mark in August.
In addition to Raleigh’s homer, Polanco also contributed significantly to the Mariners’ offensive effort. He made an impact in the fifth inning with a two-run double, extending Seattle’s lead.
J.P. Crawford had two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Naylor scored twice in the game, highlighting the Mariners’ strong performance amidst their push for the AL West title. With this win, Seattle is now just 1.5 games behind the idle Houston Astros.
The Padres also displayed power, with Fernando Tatís Jr., Gavin Sheets, Jake Cronenworth, and Ramón Laureano all hitting home runs. Tatís capped a four-run inning with a two-run drive, marking his 18th homer of the season and first since July 24.
Despite a strong start from Seattle’s Bryce Miller, who allowed four runs over five innings, the Mariners bounced back with a productive fifth inning against David Morgan after Sears was pulled.
Raleigh’s achievement places him among Mariners legends, standing beside Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 56 homers in back-to-back seasons in the late ’90s.
The two teams face off again on Tuesday, with San Diego’s Dylan Cease starting against Seattle’s Luis Castillo.
Recent Posts
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis