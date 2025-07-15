Sports
Cal Raleigh Joins Team USA for 2026 World Baseball Classic
ATLANTA, Georgia — Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners catcher, has committed to playing for Team USA in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, it was announced on Monday. Raleigh’s decision follows an impressive season where he set an American League record with 38 home runs before the All-Star Game, just shy of Barry Bonds‘ record.
Raleigh, who is also known for his speed, joined an elite group of players—including Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, and Ken Griffey Jr.—by achieving at least 38 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his team’s first 96 games. His performance has made him a key figure leading into the WBC.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to take place from March 5-17, with games scheduled in Houston, Miami, Tokyo, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Raleigh expressed his excitement about joining Team USA, saying he decided instantly after being approached by manager Mark DeRosa.
“It was a no-brainer, right? I think I said yes before he got the question out of his mouth,” Raleigh told ESPN. He added that playing for his country is a significant honor, especially after Team USA’s championship game loss to Japan in the 2023 tournament.
Raleigh’s goal this season has not only been to contribute to Team USA but also to break records. He is threatening to surpass Mickey Mantle‘s record for home runs by a switch-hitter in a single season and Ken Griffey Jr.’s franchise record. He currently boasts 82 RBIs and an OPS of 1.011 in just 94 games this season.
In the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Team USA will compete in Group B alongside Britain, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico. They will play from March 6-11 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Team USA last won the tournament in 2017.
