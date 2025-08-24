Cal Raleigh Ties Home Run Record for Catchers with 48th Blast

Seattle, WA — Cal Raleigh, the catcher for the Seattle Mariners, has tied the record for the most home runs hit in a season by a catcher. On Sunday, August 24, 2025, Raleigh connected for his 48th homer, matching Salvador Perez‘s record set in 2021.

This achievement comes with 32 games left in the season, suggesting Raleigh may soon set the record outright. Currently, Raleigh leads all of Major League Baseball with his 48 home runs and ranks third in RBIs with 102.

Raleigh, nicknamed “The Big Dumper,” has had an impressive year. He is the first catcher to record back-to-back seasons of at least 100 RBIs since Mike Piazza achieved the feat in 1999 and 2000. With his sights now set on breaking the record for most home runs by a switch-hitter, Raleigh could surpass Mickey Mantle‘s record of 54, which has stood since 1961.

Moreover, with two more home runs, Raleigh would become the first catcher ever to hit 50 home runs in a season, joining Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players in franchise history to achieve such a milestone. Griffey holds the season record at 56 homers, accomplished in both 1997 and 1998.

Earlier this season, Raleigh set multiple records as well. He became the catcher with the most home runs before the All-Star break, hitting 38, breaking Johnny Bench’s previous record of 28 from 1970. Raleigh also surpassed Griffey’s record for 35 homers in the first half of a season.

Known for his defensive skills, Raleigh is a Gold Glove winner and earned the 2024 Platinum Glove as the best defender in the American League, establishing himself as a prominent figure in baseball. Earlier this year, he also participated as a first-time All-Star and won the Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

As the Mariners continue their season, fans remain hopeful Raleigh will add more records to his name.