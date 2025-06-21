News
Calabasas Seeks Public Tips on High-End Bike Theft
Calabasas, California – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a high-end mountain bike worth several thousand dollars.
The theft occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Las Virgenes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The suspect reportedly used bolt cutters to remove the chain securing a white Specialized Epic 8 Evo Comp mountain bike to a pole in the parking area.
This mountain bike retails for between $3,800 and $4,500, making it a significant target for thieves. Sheriff’s officials described the suspect as a white man between 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, light-colored pants, a black long-sleeve sweatshirt, and black and white tennis shoes.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
