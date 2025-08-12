Once Caldas Faces Huracán in Copa Sudamericana Round of 16

MANIZALES, Colombia — Once Caldas will host Huracán on Tuesday, August 12, at 5:00 p.m. local time for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16.

The home team from Manizales is focusing all its efforts on this continental tournament after struggling in the local league, currently sitting second to last on the standings.

Once Caldas has named its starting eleven for the match, which includes James Aguirre, Juan Cuesta, Kevin Cuesta, Jéider Riquett, Luis Palacios, Alejandro García, Mateo García, Luis Sánchez, Michael Barrios, Mateo Zuleta, and Dayro Moreno, under the guidance of head coach Hernán Darío Herrera.

The match will be broadcast live in Colombia via ESPN, Disney+, and Claro Sports, giving fans multiple options to catch the action.

Once Caldas secured its place in the Round of 16 by defeating San Antonio Bulo Bulo with a 7-0 aggregate score in the playoffs. Huracán earned its spot as the leader of Group C with 14 points, surpassing teams like América de Cali, Corinthians, and Racing de Montevideo.

“We won’t change much of our formation or style of play. I hope to win, as we are the hosts and need to set the tone,” said Herrera regarding the crucial matchup against Huracán.

Huracán arrives in Colombia after a recent win against Tigre in the Argentine league, currently holding fourth place in Group A with six points.

Both teams anticipate a competitive match as they meet for the first time. Fans are eager to see if Once Caldas can turn its fortune around at home.