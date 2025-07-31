Sports
Once Caldas and Junior de Barranquilla Draw in Thrilling Match
MANIZALES, Colombia — Once Caldas hosted Junior de Barranquilla in a gripping match on July 30. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams battling hard for points in Liga BetPlay‘s fourth round.
Junior took an early lead when Jesús Rivas scored the first goal at the 66-minute mark. Following a well-placed cross into the box, Rivas headed the ball into the net, putting Junior ahead 1-0.
Minutes later, Junior extended its lead to 2-0 when Ángel found the net in the 77th minute. His skillful play increased the pressure on Once Caldas.
Once Caldas struck back in the 80th minute with a goal from Jefry Zapata. With the score at 1-2, Once Caldas gained momentum. Just before the final whistle, Zapata scored again, securing the equalizer and completing a dramatic comeback.
The final score was 2-2, leaving Junior at the top of the table with 10 points, while Once Caldas managed to grab their first point of the tournament.
Despite facing adversity, Zapata’s late-game heroics ensured a share of the points for Once Caldas, illustrating the excitement of Colombian football.
