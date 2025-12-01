Entertainment
Caldwell County Arts to Host Holiday Gathering for Community
Caldwell County, Missouri – The Caldwell County Arts organization is set to host a community holiday gathering on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The seasonal celebration will take place at Hamilton Community Theater starting at 7 p.m., immediately following the town’s annual tree lighting.
The event will feature local singers and performers along with a special preview of ‘The Nutcracker‘. Admission is free for those who bring canned goods to donate, which will be collected for the local food pantry.
This festive celebration is sponsored by Caldwell County Arts, MAC, Missouri Star Quilt Co., and the Lloyd Wallace Foundation. Organizers hope to bring together residents in the holiday spirit while supporting those in need.
For more information about the event, interested individuals can contact Debby Ford at 816-465-0613 or Judy Stone at 816-261-8133.
Recent Posts
- Grayson Allen Out for Suns Against Lakers Due to Illness
- FDNY Hosts Holiday Signing Event on Giving Tuesday
- Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Returns Amid Concerns Over Concussions
- Giants Seek To Replace Coach Amid Losing Streak and Search Dilemmas
- Midge Purce to Make History on ManningCast This Monday
- Jaxson Dart Cleared to Start for Giants After Concussion Recovery
- Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets
- Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight
- Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure
- Patriots Prepare for Giants Amid Captain’s Key Contributions
- Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!
- Drake Maye Leads Early Pro Bowl Voting as NFL Stars Shine
- Mike Kafka Faces Do-or-Die Moment as Giants Face Patriots
- Damien Leone Hints Rhea Ripley May Join ‘Terrifier 4’
- Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
- Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December
- Trump Selects New Fed Chair Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Drake Maye’s Wife Charms Fans in Holiday Video Amid Brady Comparisons
- Patriots Face Giants in Monday Night Showdown Despite Key Injuries
- Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight