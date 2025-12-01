Caldwell County Arts to Host Holiday Gathering for Community

Caldwell County, Missouri – The Caldwell County Arts organization is set to host a community holiday gathering on Saturday, December 6, 2025. The seasonal celebration will take place at Hamilton Community Theater starting at 7 p.m., immediately following the town’s annual tree lighting.

The event will feature local singers and performers along with a special preview of ‘The Nutcracker‘. Admission is free for those who bring canned goods to donate, which will be collected for the local food pantry.

This festive celebration is sponsored by Caldwell County Arts, MAC, Missouri Star Quilt Co., and the Lloyd Wallace Foundation. Organizers hope to bring together residents in the holiday spirit while supporting those in need.

For more information about the event, interested individuals can contact Debby Ford at 816-465-0613 or Judy Stone at 816-261-8133.