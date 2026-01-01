Caleb Downs Prepares for Sixth College Football Playoff Game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Downs is gearing up for his sixth College Football Playoff game, an impressive feat in just the second year of the expanded 12-team format. The Ohio State safety, who previously played for Alabama, reflected on his experiences leading up to the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal against No. 10 Miami Wednesday night.

Downs, a two-time Associated Press All-American, understands the nerves that come with these big moments. He said, “That could be a positive, just knowing that I’ve been in this situation so many times. At the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s about everybody else feeling confident during the game. Really just trying to push that to all my teammates.”

Freshman Devin Sanchez, a backup cornerback, expressed his anticipation for the game. The Hurricanes, having qualified for the CFP for the first time, enter the matchup with confidence after defeating Texas A&M 10-3 in the first round. Meanwhile, the third-ranked Buckeyes secured a bye despite falling to top-ranked Indiana in the Big Ten championship.

Sanchez noted the importance of relying on experienced teammates. “Lean on them a lot, more than you think,” he said. “As a new guy, there’s nothing I can do but lean on them. The speed will be a little different. The intensity will be up a little bit more.”

Downs recalls the nerves of his playoff debut with Alabama, remembering it as a significant moment in his career. “That was probably the biggest game I had played at the time,” he said. Now, he is set to play in his 44th game in just three seasons, looking to leverage his experience against Miami.

Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, praised Downs for his preparation and professionalism. “The amount of experience he has playing football is probably the most important thing,” Patricia said.

While Downs may be a projected first-round NFL draft pick, he emphasizes team success over individual accolades. Reflecting on last year’s playoff loss, he said, “It definitely added a little bit of fuel to the fire because I lost my freshman year. It made me want to come back and play better.” Success in the Cotton Bowl is crucial for the Buckeyes as they aim for another shot at the national title.