Caleb Williams Hopes to Shine Under New Bears Coach Ben Johnson

Chicago, IL — Expectations are soaring for quarterback Caleb Williams as the Chicago Bears gear up for the 2025 season. With new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm, Williams is seen as a central figure in the team’s future success.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, also a first-round pick for the Bears last season, expressed high hopes for his teammate. During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Odunze boldly claimed, “Caleb Williams can literally be the best quarterback in the NFL.” This statement reflects the growing confidence among teammates and fans alike.

Williams faced challenges in his rookie season, and the Bears are focused on guiding him through a complete rebuild. According to ESPN’s Fowler, the coaching staff is pushing Williams to master the basics before allowing him to showcase his mobility and strengths. “They’re treating him like a rookie right now,” Fowler explained.

Despite the tough training, Johnson and the coaching team see potential in Williams. They recognize the abilities the young quarterback possesses and are working diligently to bring them out. Odunze’s enthusiasm underscores the optimism surrounding the team’s future under new leadership.

As the Bears strive to reshape their quarterback’s skills, they hope Williams can progress enough to realize his full potential. The organization aims to turn around the disappointments of last season, building a stronger foundation for the team moving forward.